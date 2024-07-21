Empowered Funds LLC Grows Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.69. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is -41.62%.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

