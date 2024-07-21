Empowered Funds LLC Has $332,000 Stock Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Security National Financial were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,399,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Security National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Security National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident insurance policies.

