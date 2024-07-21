Empowered Funds LLC Increases Holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in First Western Financial by 14.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 363,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after buying an additional 46,172 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,132,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Western Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in First Western Financial by 67.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Stock Performance

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $19.68 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $12.84 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $189.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial ( NASDAQ:MYFW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

