Empowered Funds LLC Increases Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 171.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.12 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

