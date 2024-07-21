Empowered Funds LLC Purchases Shares of 789 Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,437.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB opened at $370.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $382.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.39%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

