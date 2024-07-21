Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Enfusion stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 308.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.95.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,184.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,631,000 after purchasing an additional 724,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enfusion by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,653,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,792,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Enfusion by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Enfusion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 489,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,464 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new position in Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $1,993,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

