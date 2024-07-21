Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Stake Lessened by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of E. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $28.82 and a 52-week high of $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.18). ENI had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $25.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.372 dividend. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.34%.

Several research firms have issued reports on E. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

