Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Down 0.7%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.93. Approximately 965,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 5,359,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

ENVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Enovix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enovix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENVX. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Enovix by 102.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enovix by 11,176.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovix in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

