Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $113.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

ETR opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Entergy has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total value of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 7.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 156,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

