Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1,443.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 69,192 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 423,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,736,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,038,000 after purchasing an additional 48,885 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi acquired 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,708,913.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Life Time Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LTH opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 57.92, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $596.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 3.19%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.57.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

