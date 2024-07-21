Entropy Technologies LP Acquires New Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Patria Investments by 9.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 11.4% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 95,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,616 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patria Investments Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:PAX opened at $12.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. Patria Investments Limited has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.60.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.13). Patria Investments had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.74%.

About Patria Investments

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

