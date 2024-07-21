Entropy Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 11,479 Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in Gray Television by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 3,094,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,730,000 after purchasing an additional 661,760 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television during the first quarter worth $2,010,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Gray Television by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,265,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after buying an additional 185,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Stock Performance

GTN opened at $5.66 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on GTN shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

