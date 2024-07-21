Entropy Technologies LP Buys New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,437,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 250,812 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,480,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 207,207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 551,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 183,141 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.99. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $9.27.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $84.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.36 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

