Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its stake in MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,921 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in MBIA were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MBIA by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in MBIA by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MBIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIA Stock Down 5.0 %

MBIA stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.45. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

Insider Activity

MBIA ( NYSE:MBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MBIA Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 21,405 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $118,155.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,625 shares in the company, valued at $456,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on MBIA from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

