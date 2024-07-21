Entropy Technologies LP Invests $101,000 in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEAT opened at $5.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vivid Seats ( NASDAQ:SEAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Vivid Seats had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 170.34%. The firm had revenue of $190.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.56 million. Research analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SEAT shares. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

