Entropy Technologies LP Invests $90,000 in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,852 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Stock Performance

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.58. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 0.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Chegg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

