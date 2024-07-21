Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,735 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAFC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hanmi Financial by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,539 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,949 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2,264.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 238,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 228,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 82,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 43,662 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 35,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HAFC stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.07. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.87 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $592.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Hanmi Financial Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

