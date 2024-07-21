Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 22,062 Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Caribou Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRBU. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Caribou Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday.

CRBU opened at $2.30 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.36.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 33.42% and a negative net margin of 345.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

