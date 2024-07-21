Entropy Technologies LP Sells 31,379 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,379 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cinemark by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,046,000 after purchasing an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 67,851 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 46,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

Cinemark Stock Performance

CNK opened at $21.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.