Entropy Technologies LP Takes $92,000 Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuantumScape by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,031,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483,319 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in QuantumScape by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 301,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the period. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QS. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.45.

QuantumScape Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE QS opened at $8.12 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.19.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuantumScape

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 847,562 shares of company stock worth $4,869,703 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

