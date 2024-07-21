EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Position Raised by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Down 3.9 %

EPAM Systems stock opened at $208.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EPAM

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.