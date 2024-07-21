Evercore ISI Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CRWD. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $432.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.55.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $304.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.41, a P/E/G ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $140.52 and a 52 week high of $398.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,146,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,868,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.