EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Down to $3.63

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.63, but opened at $3.51. EVgo shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1,482,828 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVGO. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

EVgo Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.58.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EVgo

In related news, CEO Badar Khan bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

