Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 53,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 11.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.60 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,688,978. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $182,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,688,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

