Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exelon by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,018,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 192,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88,614 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,096,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,968,000 after buying an additional 277,635 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 225.3% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 84,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,879,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,389,000 after buying an additional 200,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

