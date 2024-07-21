Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth $4,340,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in shares of Exponent by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 119,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 66,664 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 40,886 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exponent by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after acquiring an additional 24,455 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Price Performance

NASDAQ EXPO opened at $103.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.77. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $107.23.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPO

Exponent Profile

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.