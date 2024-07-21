Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $159.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $140.00 to $159.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector underperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.17.

EXR opened at $164.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.19 and a 12 month high of $171.46.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total transaction of $100,344.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.58, for a total value of $1,144,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,260.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

