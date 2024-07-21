Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $117.79 and last traded at $118.15. 3,247,122 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 17,677,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 251,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,483,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 39,292 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 144.6% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after purchasing an additional 31,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 107.5% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

