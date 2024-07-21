F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

F.N.B. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.54.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). F.N.B. had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Transactions at F.N.B.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,693.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 195,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 88,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

