Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.44. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $99.78.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

