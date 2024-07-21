Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.86

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.86 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 76 ($0.99). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.97), with a volume of 808,821 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £162.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.81, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.19.

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space markets. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band active diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

See Also

