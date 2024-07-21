First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Holdings Lifted by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in First Bancorp were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 117,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 17,233.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $38.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.03. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.12 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 31.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $30,500.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

