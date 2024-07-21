First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) & State Street (NYSE:STT) Financial Review

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) and First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of First BanCorp. shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of First BanCorp. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for State Street and First BanCorp., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score State Street 2 5 5 0 2.25 First BanCorp. 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

State Street currently has a consensus price target of $88.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.20%. First BanCorp. has a consensus price target of $18.80, indicating a potential downside of 8.96%. Given State Street’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than First BanCorp..

This table compares State Street and First BanCorp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets State Street 8.98% 11.78% 0.83% First BanCorp. 25.82% 21.58% 1.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares State Street and First BanCorp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio State Street $18.37 billion 1.39 $1.94 billion $5.34 15.82 First BanCorp. $1.16 billion 2.97 $302.86 million $1.75 11.80

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than State Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. State Street pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First BanCorp. pays out 36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. State Street is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

State Street has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

State Street beats First BanCorp. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; hedging activities; and purchase of mortgage loans from branch and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, term and construction loan, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

