First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target Raised to $36.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $31.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.87% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of FFIN opened at $35.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.80. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $36.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 943,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,743 shares of company stock valued at $199,526 in the last ninety days. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $817,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $2,965,000. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $553,577,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

