First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $6.16

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $5.94. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $6.09, with a volume of 885,301 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AG
First Majestic Silver Trading Down 0.8 %
First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $106.01 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. Equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Majestic Silver
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.