First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.60.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBH. Hovde Group began coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

FMBH stock opened at $37.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $890.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $25.73 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $79.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 17.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $65,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,434 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,533,000 after acquiring an additional 34,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 294,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,388 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 31,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

