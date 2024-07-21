FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Holdings Decreased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,930,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,908,000 after purchasing an additional 82,482 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,481,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,623,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,271,000 after buying an additional 1,158,034 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FE

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.