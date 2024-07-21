Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Flex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Flex by 276.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $54,325.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $418,261.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 804,542 shares of company stock worth $25,147,972. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of Flex stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

See Also

