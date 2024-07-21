Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Bought by Twin Tree Management LP

Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 14,663.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $49.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $35.31 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.43.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Flowserve had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

In other news, CEO Robert Scott Rowe sold 42,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $2,112,604.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,354,005.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

