FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in FMC were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,599,000 after buying an additional 176,978 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its position in FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $57.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.80. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $918.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.71.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

