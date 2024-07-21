Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1.9%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 13,264,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 50,848,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.18.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $149,152,000. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,084.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696,966 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

