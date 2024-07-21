Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) PT Lowered to $26.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FTRE. Baird R W raised Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

FTRE stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.92. Fortrea has a fifty-two week low of $22.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion and a PE ratio of -18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortrea will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Pike bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortrea by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 94,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortrea by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fortrea by 6.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

