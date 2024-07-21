Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $5.04

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.04, but opened at $4.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 364,752 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FSM

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $224.95 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

(Get Free Report)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.