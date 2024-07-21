FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Holdings Lowered by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $226.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.78. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $232.15.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total value of $134,773.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,579.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977. 2.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

