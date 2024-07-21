FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of FTI Consulting worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,378,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,737,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCN opened at $226.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $171.81 and a one year high of $232.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.78.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total value of $3,588,142.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total value of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 over the last three months. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

