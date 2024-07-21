Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,890 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 7,485,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,387,000 after purchasing an additional 156,838 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 168.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,888,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320,406 shares in the last quarter. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $24,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 152.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,003,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 2.6 %

GTX opened at $9.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $10.16.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garrett Motion Profile

(Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.