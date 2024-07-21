General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $160.42 and last traded at $159.78. Approximately 1,775,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 7,063,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.93.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 43,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 326,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,884,000 after buying an additional 53,982 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 7.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $408,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

