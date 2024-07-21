Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Geron were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,611 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Geron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Geron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 204,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Geron by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 196,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Geron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Geron

In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,562,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,004 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Geron Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GERN opened at $4.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. Geron Co. has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $5.34.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 38,730.00% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Geron Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GERN shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Geron from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Geron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Geron

About Geron

(Free Report)

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.