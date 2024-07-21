GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 143.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,761,000 after buying an additional 2,365,355 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after buying an additional 478,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after buying an additional 77,156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,520,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,225,000 after buying an additional 294,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFL stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.87 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%.

GFL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

