GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Up 2.6%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.39 and last traded at $54.39. 150,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,638,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GitLab from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.30.

The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.92.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.66 million. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other GitLab news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $249,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,492,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $2,743,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,943 shares of company stock worth $5,699,980. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 38,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

